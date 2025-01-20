Around Wyoming, Monday, January 20

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on January 19, 1896, Butch Cassidy was released from the Wyoming State Penitentiary after a pardon from Gov. W.A. Richards. He had served 18 months of a two-year sentence for receiving a stolen horse. On January 19, 1911, Park County was organized, with Cody as the county seat. On January 20, 1913, Wyoming House members came to blows over who should assume the speaker’s chair. On January 20, 1989, the Casper Troopers marched in the George H.W. Bush Inaugural Parade. That same day four years later, they marched in the Bill Clinton Inaugural Parade. On January 21, 1949, the Legislature passed an anti-drunk flying bill. On January 22, 1885, Crook County was organized, with Sundance as the county seat. On January 24, 1973, Wyoming ratified the Equal Rights Amendment. On January 24, 1974, the Casper Star-Tribune reported that Republican Gov. Stan Hathaway “drops bomb, backs mineral tax.”