Around Wyoming, Thursday, January 16

A Thunder Basin High School senior was invited to the Kicking World National Showcase in Texas. The Gillette News Record reports Quinn Kalpin was one of 99 kickers invited to the camp. Recruiters also attended and have been calling Kalpin since then. He’s not committed to a school yet.

A Wyoming author was recently recognized for her memoir. The Bridger Valley Pioneer reports Marcia Hensley’s “Away from It All” was a finalist in the Creative Non-fiction category at the Women Writing the West conference. It tells the story of a city girl from Oklahoma who follows her dream of finding freedom in the West.

Two Worland residents recently got to cross off their bucket list and connect with culture related to the martial art they teach. Northern Wyoming News reports Kurt and Alanna Steinke spent 12 days in Mongolia. They went on a six-day horse backpacking excursion, met eagle hunters who hunt with golden eagles, and visited museums where they learned about the war history of Mongolia.

And, according to vacation rental site Lake.com, Yellowstone National Park is the twelfth best park for stargazing. Parks were ranked on the average percentage of stars visible, and the average median light pollution.