Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, January 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 14, 2025 at 6:50 AM MST

An elderly couple had an eventful Christmas this year. The Sheridan Press reports the two slid off the road and got stuck on Dec. 23. They remained with their vehicle until a snowmobiler came across them three days later, the day after Christmas. Both people were still alive and okay. The snowmobiler was able to get to cell service and call local search and rescue, who came to get the couple.

A Lander teenager has gone from being wheelchair-bound after a car accident to walking again. The Lander Journal reports that just over a year ago, it wasn’t even clear if 14-year-old Jordan Officer would survive the accident. He did, but had been paralyzed. Following months in the hospital and multiple surgeries, Officer began working on physical therapy. It all started with a toe that could wiggle, giving him and his family hope. In a matter of months, he’s walking again, supported by a crutch, but he sees himself running again in the near future.

A Gillette florist was selected to work on floats for the Tournament of Roses Parade on New Year's Day for the third time. The Gillette News Record reports Kathy Jones worked with several other artists on the Pasadena Humane and Hill’s Pet Nutrition float.
