Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, January 3

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 3, 2025 at 6:10 AM MST

Teton Village had an unexpected Christmas visitor. Buckrail reports a mountain lion was spotted on Hotel Terra’s security camera on December 23. The cat sniffed at the door of the hotel, then checked out an animal sculpture in the snow. According to employees, a mountain lion hasn’t been seen this close to the hotel before.

Speaking of feline visitors, some Powell residents thought they may have had Santa Claus in their chimney, but it turned out instead to be a cat which had gotten stuck. The Powell Tribune reports a child at a party at the Northwest College Foundation’s Nelson House heard meowing coming from the unused fireplace. Once the wood had been cleared, the cat refused to come out. Police officers arrived on the scene and it took them about half an hour to get it out. The cat was no worse for the wear and seemed glad to be out of the chimney.

A Douglas High School cheerleader got to check something big off of her bucket list - marching in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The Douglas Budget reports Kiele Harmeyer was the only Wyoming high school cheerleader selected to perform with the top spirit leaders in the country.

And, most municipalities are accepting Christmas tree drop offs. Check with your local government to learn more.
