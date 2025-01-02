© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, January 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published January 2, 2025 at 6:08 AM MST

Did you check out your Spotify Wrapped for 2024? Well, the National Park Service has posted its own version this year, complete with a green bison logo and “2024 Wrapped” branding.

The Park Service wants you to know that you thought of petting a bison 145,689 times. Admit it.

They also just wanted to let you know that you called it National Parks Service multiple times. It’s the National Park Service.

The Service taught you this year that you’ll know it’s cold outside when you go outside and it’s cold. They also taught you that if you hold an ermine up to your ear, you’ll get to hear what it sounds like to be attacked by an ermine.

You walked through spider webs multiple times and only said “Sorry” once! Those poor spider victims.

Commenters asked 4,356 times what the service’s favorite park was. We still don’t have an answer.

And, park visitors’ top 10 most commented words or phrases are: “Can I pet it?” “Is that edible?” “I’m gonna pet it.” “If not friend, why friend shaped?” “I love parks!” “Pspspspsps.” “Fat Bear.” “Sploot.” “I want to be a ranger.” And, “I’m gonna eat it.”

Lastly, the Park Service is calling on all Parky McParkfaces to report for park ranger duty! Happy New Year!
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
