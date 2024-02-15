2024 Elections Guide

Voting FAQs

Where do I vote?

Wyoming’s primary election is on Aug. 20. The polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until the last person in line at 7 p.m. has voted.

Find your polling place by using your address here.

Find contact information for your county clerk here.

Which party’s ballot can I vote in the primary election?

Wyoming is holding closed primaries this year. The deadline to change which political party you are voting for in the primary election was May 15, 2024. However, you are able to vote for whichever party/candidate you’d like for the general election on Nov. 5th, 2024.

New voters may still declare a party affiliation when registering to vote up to and on primary election day on Aug. 20.

How do I register to vote?

New voters can register to vote in the primary election by mail or with their county clerk by Aug. 5.

From Aug. 6 to 19, new voters may still register in person with their county clerk and cast an absentee ballot at the same time.

Register on election day, Aug. 20, at your polling location or with your local county clerk.

To vote, you must be 18 years old on election day, a U.S. citizen and a Wyoming resident. Wyoming does not offer online registration and you are not automatically registered to vote when you get a Wyoming driver’s license.

To register, you will need identification:

One of the following:

● United States Passport;

● Valid driver’s license or ID card issued by any state;

● ID issued by a federal, state or local government/agency;

● Photo ID card issued by the University of Wyoming, a Wyoming community college, or a Wyoming public school;

● United States Military ID; or

● ID card issued to a Dependent of a member of the United States Armed Forces.

OR

Any two or more of the following:

● Certification of United States Citizenship;

● Certificate of Naturalization;

● United States Military Draft Record;

● Voter’s Registration Card from another State or County;

● United States Social Security Card;

● Certification of Birth Abroad issued by the Department of State;

● Original or certified copy of a birth certificate bearing an official seal; and

● Any other form of identification issued by an official agency of the United States or a State.

You may be asked to show further identification if the address on your ID is no longer valid or if it’s not included. The following are acceptable proof of residency: current utility bill, current bank statement, current government check, current paycheck, or any other current government document showing your name and address.

Current ID Requirements

Wyoming voters are required to show an acceptable form of identification when voting.

Valid forms of identification to vote are:

WY Driver’s License or ID Card

Tribal ID Card

Valid US Passport

US Military Card

DL or ID Card from Another State

University of Wyoming Student ID

Wyoming Community College Student ID

Wyoming Public School Student ID

Valid Wyoming Concealed Firearm Permit

Valid Medicare Insurance Card*

Valid Medicaid Insurance Card*

*Medicare and Medicaid insurance cards will no longer be an acceptable form of identification for voting purposes after December 31st, 2029.

Can I vote absentee?

Yes! Registered voters can request an absentee ballot be mailed to them via a phone call to the county clerk, through email or in person. Absentee ballots can be requested until the day before the primary election on Aug. 20. For voters who’ve already requested an absentee ballot, they should start getting sent out on July 23.

Wyoming is holding closed primaries this year. Registered voters will receive the ballot for the party they declared for earlier this year.

New voters can register and declare a party with their county clerk up to and including election day.

All absentee ballots must be returned to the county clerk by 7 p.m. on Aug. 20. Ballots that arrive after the deadline will not be counted.

I’m not sure if I’m registered to vote. How can I find out?

Secretary of State data show there are nearly 90,000 fewer registered voters in Wyoming today than there were two years ago.

That's because Wyoming law requires county clerks to remove the names of voters who did not vote in the most recent general election of 2022. Those who didn't vote then will need to re-register in order to vote in upcoming local, state and national elections.

In aninterview with WPM, Tom Lacock, associate director for state advocacy and communications at American Association of Retired People (AARP) of Wyoming, said voters should check their status as soon as possible. He offered advice on how to do so.

"The simplest way to figure out if you've been purged or not is simply to call your county clerk and give them your name," Lacock said. "They can tell you whether or not you've been purged from the system and need to re-register or not."

Voters with inactive registration can declare party affiliation with their county clerk.

I work on election day. Does my boss have to give me time off?

Wyoming law entitles voters to one hour, other than the meal hour, to vote. However, not all categories of employees are covered, like some federal workers or those who have three or more consecutive non working hours during the time polls are open.

How do I find out what’s on the ballot?

Your county clerk will publish sample ballots for each party. Check their website.

For answers to more frequently asked questions, see the Secretary of State’s FAQs here.

