Around Wyoming, Friday, December 27

A Natrona County High School junior’s artwork was selected to represent Wyoming at the National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in Washington D.C.. K2 Radio reports Phebe Zeller drew different areas that are important to her and the people who visit the state on the ornament.

The University of Wyoming track and field program opened its season with a host of personal bests and a few record breaking performances. UW put up 19 top three finishes and nine personal bests between its opening two meets. Senior Daniel Reynolds threw a personal best in the weight throw of 75 ft, 1 in. That throw also beat the school, facility, and Mountain West record set in 2000. Senior Kylie Simshauser set the second-fastest time in school indoor history and personal best in the women’s 5,000-meter run. And senior Ryker Hotzen broke the indoor school record with his personal-best time of 13:41.39.

A Sheridan western artist has been recognized by a national magazine. The Sheridan Press reports Karmel Timmons won best artist in the Best of Western Horseman Awards, put on by “Western Horseman.” Timmons was nominated with 16 other artists by the magazine and readers voted her to the top.