Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, December 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 18, 2024 at 5:30 AM MST

A Casper resident got a double surprise in his garage recently. The Casper College Chinook reports Brian Wagner found a rare baby two-headed snake. He donated it to Professor Charlotte Snoberger for care and observation. It lived for about 3 to 4 months, which is long for a two-headed animal. It will now be preserved at the college.

A Rock Springs girl has become the third Eagle Rank Scout of the local BSA Girls Troop 307. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Ava Rowsell has been a member since January 2021. In that time, she’s completed 37 merit badges and held several leadership positions in her troop. For her Eagle project, she collected food, supplies, treats and bedding for the Red Desert Humane Society and Rock Springs Animal Control.

Wyoming Army National Guard soldiers deployed to South America earlier this month. Oil City News reports the division will assist with travel for service members in South America and the State Department. They were honored at a ceremony and given a Wyoming flag and an “Entering Wyoming” sign to bring with them.

And, according to Captains Preferred Products, Wyoming is the third best state for anglers.
