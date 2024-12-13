© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

What's your surprise holiday recipe or ingredient? Here's your chance to tell NPR

By NPR Staff
Published December 13, 2024 at 1:12 PM MST
A traditional festive dinner table from 1955 decorated with sprigs of berried holly.
Chaloner Woods/Getty Images
/
Hulton Archive
A traditional festive dinner table from 1955 decorated with sprigs of berried holly.

With the holiday season upon us, you may be preparing to dust off a favorite but unexpected recipe for a dish that turns heads at parties.

And NPR wants to know all about your go-to surprise dishes and cooking ingredients you use during this time of year. It can be a tasty pound cake recipe or even a secret ingredient you use to make your stuffing pop.

Let us know in the form below all about your dish or secret ingredient that's a regular on your holiday menu.

You can also upload a photo of your dish or ingredient.

An NPR producer may reach out to you in the coming days to hear your story.

Please submit responses by Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. ET.

Online Form - Unexpected Holiday Recipes

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NPR newsNPR Top Stories
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.

Related Content