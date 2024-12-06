Around Wyoming, Friday, December 6

Rock Springs is honoring two historical figures from the community with their own statues. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Grenville Dodge was the Union Pacific Railroad’s chief engineer and a leading figure in the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad. The second statue is of Archibald Blair, who was a pioneer resident, rancher, and mining man of Sweetwater County. He’s also known as the first citizen of Rock Springs.

A Fremont County EMT has been recognized by the American Ambulance Association. County10 reports Kayleen Harding received the Stars of Life Award. She has been working hard to improve communication between tribal members on the Wind River Reservation and EMS professionals since she joined the local EMS team in 2022.

A Sheridan resident has also been recognized for her hard work. The Sheridan Press reports Emma Prior single handedly started the Sheridan TOPSoccer program when she was 15. She was one of four national finalists for the 2024 US Youth Soccer TOPSoccer Buddy of the Year Award.

And, according to Excel Champs, Wyoming is the 14th most intelligent state in the country.