© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, December 6

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published December 6, 2024 at 5:55 AM MST

Rock Springs is honoring two historical figures from the community with their own statues. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Grenville Dodge was the Union Pacific Railroad’s chief engineer and a leading figure in the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad. The second statue is of Archibald Blair, who was a pioneer resident, rancher, and mining man of Sweetwater County. He’s also known as the first citizen of Rock Springs.

A Fremont County EMT has been recognized by the American Ambulance Association. County10 reports Kayleen Harding received the Stars of Life Award. She has been working hard to improve communication between tribal members on the Wind River Reservation and EMS professionals since she joined the local EMS team in 2022.

A Sheridan resident has also been recognized for her hard work. The Sheridan Press reports Emma Prior single handedly started the Sheridan TOPSoccer program when she was 15. She was one of four national finalists for the 2024 US Youth Soccer TOPSoccer Buddy of the Year Award.

And, according to Excel Champs, Wyoming is the 14th most intelligent state in the country.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.