Around Wyoming, Friday, November 22

A few of Jackson’s Latino community got to do something they never imagined doing - climbing the Grand Teton. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the four climbers and their two guides took to the mountain on the third trip of Camina Conmigo - an organization dedicated to getting the local Latino community outdoors. The flags of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Bolivia, and Peru waved proudly from the top of the Grand Teton.

A woman who studied marketing is now using her talents to protect eagles and other wildlife. The Powell Tribune reports when Hannah Leonard first started hunting, she came across a golden eagle that was injured. She took it to a rehabber who diagnosed it with lead poisoning, likely from eating gut piles with lead fragments in them. After learning of the problem, Leonard found an organization advocating for using lead-free ammunition that just happened to need a marketer. She’s been able to combine her passion and her education to help protect wildlife.

And, according to Hello Millions, horror is the most popular movie genre in Wyoming. That’s based on Google searches for terms relating to different film genres, like “thriller movies”, “new horror movies” and “best comedy movies.”