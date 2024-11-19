© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, November 19

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 19, 2024 at 5:54 AM MST

A former police officer is helping other first responders with their mental health. WyoFile reports Stephanie Neuman experienced her own trauma as a first responder. After going to therapy but seeing coworkers not go, she realized it was a big problem in the field. So, now, she works with therapists and first responders alike to better support their needs and raise awareness of the benefits of the different kinds of therapy.

Gillette recently played host to dogs from around the country. The Gillette News Record reports the American Kennel Club held its first scent work trial in Wyoming. Dogs were tasked with sniffing out cotton swabs scented with essential oils hidden throughout different rooms in a bit of friendly competition.

A Utah man just recently passed through Wyoming on his way home from a long, unusual journey. K2Radio reports Jake Harvath left home on September 25, 2023, planning to ride his Mustangs, Denver and Eddy, to New Jersey and back. He’s using this trip to show just how much wild horses can do.

And, according to online casino comparison website OnlineKajino, Wyoming is the 45th least obsessed state with celebrity news.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
