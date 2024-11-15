© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, November 18

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 15, 2024 at 5:50 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 18, 1902, the Irma Hotel opened in Cody. It was named after Buffalo Bill’s daughter. On November 19, 1919, Bill Carlisle robbed the passengers on a Union Pacific train near Rock River, but he allowed returning World War I veterans to keep their money. On November 20, 1868, rioters in Bear River City, Wyoming Territory, near present-day Evanston, burned the offices of the Frontier Index newspaper. It was a highly partisan newspaper that supported Confederate causes. On November 21, 1940, Novelist Ernest Hemingway married war correspondent Martha Gellhorn at the Union Pacific Depot in Cheyenne. He was 41 and she was 28. On November 22, 1917, a man in Riverton threw a gun at an escaping porcupine. The gun discharged and shot him in the hand. On November 23, 1868, the first tent was pitched on the land that would become Evanston. On November 23, 1888, the first newspaper in Natrona County was published. On November 23, 1890, Cheyenne’s Inter-Ocean Hotel was advertised as the “Best $2 a Day House in the West.”
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

