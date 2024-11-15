Around Wyoming, Monday, November 18

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 18, 1902, the Irma Hotel opened in Cody. It was named after Buffalo Bill’s daughter. On November 19, 1919, Bill Carlisle robbed the passengers on a Union Pacific train near Rock River, but he allowed returning World War I veterans to keep their money. On November 20, 1868, rioters in Bear River City, Wyoming Territory, near present-day Evanston, burned the offices of the Frontier Index newspaper. It was a highly partisan newspaper that supported Confederate causes. On November 21, 1940, Novelist Ernest Hemingway married war correspondent Martha Gellhorn at the Union Pacific Depot in Cheyenne. He was 41 and she was 28. On November 22, 1917, a man in Riverton threw a gun at an escaping porcupine. The gun discharged and shot him in the hand. On November 23, 1868, the first tent was pitched on the land that would become Evanston. On November 23, 1888, the first newspaper in Natrona County was published. On November 23, 1890, Cheyenne’s Inter-Ocean Hotel was advertised as the “Best $2 a Day House in the West.”