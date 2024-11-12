© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, November 12

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 12, 2024 at 5:55 AM MST

A springtime trip for a couple Rock Springs residents turned into a mini family reunion. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Alex Shannon visited her great-great-great grandparents’ graves in Slovenia two years ago. She left a note with her phone number on it, hoping that those caring for the grave would reach out. Shortly after, they did. Shannon and her mother Allison Volcic made a trip there this year to meet their family and learn more about their heritage. They even were gifted a 100-year-old bottle from Volcic’s great-great grandfather’s soda factory.

Two Wyoming-born former Casper College basketball players recently reunited as well. Oil City News reports Joslin Igo from Douglas and Logann Alvar from Casper were teammates as Casper College Thunderbirds. But they split when Igo came to play at the University of Wyoming. Now, they’re back together, both playing at UW. They say their uniquely close relationship is a major asset on the court.

A Clearmont K-12 School graduate has earned the highest certification possible in career readiness. The Sheridan Press reports Will Betz hopes to turn his platinum National Career Readiness Certificate into his own machine and tool or welding shop following college.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
