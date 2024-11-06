Around Wyoming, Wednesday, November 6

Some Rock Springs kids will be a little warmer after this past Halloween. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the local First Assembly of God church hosted its first free snow boot giveaway. They also supplied hats, gloves, socks, and, of course, candy.

A Casper good samaritan is helping keep those locals warmer, too. Oil City News reports the anonymous person, or group of people, left pieces of winter clothing throughout downtown. Each one also had a note encouraging anyone who felt cold to take one of the items.

We recently told you about the pair of retirees heading to Africa with the goal to climb Mount Kilimanjaro. Well, according to the Powell Tribune, Deb White and Cathy Blanchard made it back with a huge, sometimes hard, success under their belts. The climb was hot during the day and uncomfortably cold at night, but the two best friends were able to triumphantly unfurl the Wyoming flag on “the roof of Africa” together, forging an even tighter bond than before.

And, according to social casino website Hello Millions, Wyoming’s favorite type of cuisine is Indian food.