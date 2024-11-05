© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, November 5

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:00 AM MST

Three Wyoming cowboys are heading to Las Vegas in December for the National Finals Rodeo. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Brody Cress will be competing in saddle bronc riding for the eighth consecutive time. Cole Reiner will ride bareback bronc for the fifth year in a row. And Brody Wells is making his debut in saddle bronc riding. Three other cowboys with Wyoming ties — Zeke Thurston, Stetson Jorgenson and Weston Timberman — will be in Vegas as well.

A Dubois high schooler recently hit two career milestones in volleyball. County10 reports junior Arianna Foster eclipsed 400 career digs and 50 career blocks during the team’s last season game. The team made it to regionals though, so Foster has already added to that achievement.

A Casper man celebrated Halloween in a big way. Oil City News reports Bruce Charles spent a month decorating his 40 foot trailer in a pirate skeleton theme. Once it was complete, he drove it around town and gave out candy. He’ll be back next year for Halloween and is considering doing something similar for the winter holidays.

And, according to yogurt brand Icelandic Provisions, Wyomingites have the most positive outlook on life.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
