Around Wyoming, Monday, November 4

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 3, 1812, the Robert Stuart party built the first cabin in the state in Bessemer Bend. On November 3, 1924, Cheyenne High School’s vault was blown open and the thieves took $240 and the class rings. On November 5, 1889, the state’s constitution was ratified in a special election called by Territorial Gov. Francis E. Warren. It was overwhelmingly approved 6,272 to 1,923. On November 8, 1911, the Cheyenne prosecuting attorney warned that all gambling in the city must forever stop. Just two years later, on November 9, 1913, Gov. Joseph Carey proclaimed the day as “Purity Sunday.” The National Purity Congress wanted to suppress public vice and supported the moral betterment of all people.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on November 6, 1913, all UW students were to report to the football field at 4 p.m. to “practice the yells for the Denver game and to take a few kinks out of their voices. The team will need the help of every student Saturday afternoon.” Denver won the game 26-0.