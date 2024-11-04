© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, November 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published November 4, 2024 at 6:25 AM MST

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on November 3, 1812, the Robert Stuart party built the first cabin in the state in Bessemer Bend. On November 3, 1924, Cheyenne High School’s vault was blown open and the thieves took $240 and the class rings. On November 5, 1889, the state’s constitution was ratified in a special election called by Territorial Gov. Francis E. Warren. It was overwhelmingly approved 6,272 to 1,923. On November 8, 1911, the Cheyenne prosecuting attorney warned that all gambling in the city must forever stop. Just two years later, on November 9, 1913, Gov. Joseph Carey proclaimed the day as “Purity Sunday.” The National Purity Congress wanted to suppress public vice and supported the moral betterment of all people.

And, according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on November 6, 1913, all UW students were to report to the football field at 4 p.m. to “practice the yells for the Denver game and to take a few kinks out of their voices. The team will need the help of every student Saturday afternoon.” Denver won the game 26-0.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

