Around Wyoming, Thursday, October 31

On the most spooky day of all, why not take a trip to one of Wyoming’s ghost towns with us?

Field City, better known as Tubb Town, is about two miles north of Newcastle. According to Wikipedia, it was founded by DeLoss Dewitt Tubbs in the spring of 1889. It was intended to be a large railroad town, and the people from nearby Whoop-up, which is also now a ghost town, relocated there. But it soon got a reputation for being a rough place. In one newspaper account, so many fights broke out one day that the sheriff “finally quit in disgust, and told the boys to fight all they wanted, but he would kill the first one who tried to use a gun.”

In the fall of 1889, when the Chicago, Burlington, and Quincy Railroad couldn’t agree to terms with a local rancher, it announced it would instead go through Newcastle and bypass Tubb Town completely. The first lots in Newcastle were sold on September 10 and within 48 hours, Tubb Town was completely deserted. Some moved entire buildings; some simply left. The local saloon owner reportedly set up a bar in the back of his wagon and operated for the town's residents while on the move. The town existed for less than a year.

In the 1970s, a local oil businessman named Al Smith tried to revive the town as a tourist attraction, but it eventually failed and the town was abandoned yet again. There are no remaining original buildings, but there are some ruins from the recreation attempt. The site is now marked by a memorial commemorating the town’s boom and bust.

Happy Halloween!