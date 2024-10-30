© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, October 30

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 30, 2024 at 6:04 AM MDT

It’s Halloween week and we’re going around the state to see some ghost towns.

Along Highway 20 in Niobrara County, you may see what appears to be a random cornerstone proclaiming the building it once belonged to as “Jireh College.” This is what remains of the town of Jireh and Wyoming’s first Junior College.

According to the Wyoming State Historic Preservation Office, in the early 1900s, homesteaders from the Christian Church of Dayton, Ohio moved to the area and organized a religious agricultural colony and college. The two year liberal arts college also provided the only high school education for kids in the area. It operated from 1909 through 1920 and at one point had 62 students.

The town of Jireh grew around the college. At its peak, there were around 100 residents and it had general stores, a hotel, a newspaper, and a telephone company, among other businesses. The founders prohibited intoxicating liquors, cigarettes, gambling, and prostitution within the town limits. The church withdrew its support from the dwindling town and by 1925, most buildings in Jireh were either destroyed or had been sold to area residents. A few basic services remained but they eventually withered away, too. The post office was discontinued in 1943.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.