Around Wyoming, Monday, October 28

In preparation for Halloween, we’re taking a few trips to Wyoming ghost towns this week.

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, the town of Bessemer was founded in 1888 about 12 miles southwest of Casper along the North Platte River. It grew quickly, establishing a saloon, a hotel and livery stable, and the weekly “Bessemer Journal”, among other businesses. They even reserved land for “the future Capital of Wyoming.” Cheyenne was merely the temporary capital at the time. In 1890, Casper and Bessemer squared up in an election for the county seat of brand new Natrona County. Bessemer technically won that battle, until someone noticed a discrepancy. Though accounts vary by how many, there were more votes for Bessemer than the population of the county, so all of them were forfeited and Casper got the honor. This meant the railroad line ended at Casper, and, when oil exploration nearby didn’t pan out, businesses started to pack up and move next door. The “Bessemer Journal” suspended publication in December of 1890. Only one copy remains of it. The Aug. 1, 1889 issue is held by the Wyoming State Archives.