Around Wyoming, Friday, October 25

Powell High School art students have decided to go beyond the norm and take on three major projects. The Powell Tribune reports the class will create a new, robotic-themed panther for the commons area with a mural behind it that features local landmarks like the bean mill and Heart Mountain. They’re also building the front end of a B-17 bomber and their own rendition of the top secret Next Generation Air Dominance Fighter.

Retail stores aren’t the only ones getting in on the holiday season already. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the local Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is starting a project celebrating the city’s title as the “Home of 56 Nationalities.” This winter, downtown will feature hand-drawn, life-sized depictions of Santas from around the world, representing all 56 nationalities that built the city.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s Abandoned Mine Lands Division won the Western States and Tribes Regional Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Award for their work to combat mine collapses in Hanna. The department won it after repairing a cave in from an old mine under County Road 297.

And, according to marketing platform Arefs, Wyoming is the best state to study as a marketer, ranking high for admission standards, success rate, and affordability.