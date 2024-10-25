© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, October 25

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 25, 2024 at 6:27 AM MDT

Powell High School art students have decided to go beyond the norm and take on three major projects. The Powell Tribune reports the class will create a new, robotic-themed panther for the commons area with a mural behind it that features local landmarks like the bean mill and Heart Mountain. They’re also building the front end of a B-17 bomber and their own rendition of the top secret Next Generation Air Dominance Fighter.

Retail stores aren’t the only ones getting in on the holiday season already. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the local Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is starting a project celebrating the city’s title as the “Home of 56 Nationalities.” This winter, downtown will feature hand-drawn, life-sized depictions of Santas from around the world, representing all 56 nationalities that built the city.

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality’s Abandoned Mine Lands Division won the Western States and Tribes Regional Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation Award for their work to combat mine collapses in Hanna. The department won it after repairing a cave in from an old mine under County Road 297.

And, according to marketing platform Arefs, Wyoming is the best state to study as a marketer, ranking high for admission standards, success rate, and affordability.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
