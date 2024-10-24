© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, October 22

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 24, 2024 at 6:15 AM MDT

The Jackson Hole One Fly Foundation has been honored with the 2024 Heritage Award from the American Museum of Fly Fishing. For 38 years, the foundation has hosted the One Fly tournament to celebrate camaraderie in fly fishing and raise funds for conservation. It won the award for its efforts supporting conservation projects and educational stewardship programs that benefit the upper Snake River drainage and its native cutthroat trout population.

A Rawlins man gave back to his community in the same way it once supported him. Bigfoot99 News reports Barlow Curtis was recently in a difficult situation, but, as he said, the community made sure he and his family didn’t starve. To pay back that kindness, he made enough spaghetti to feed 400-500 people and held a free dinner this past weekend.

Sweetwater County School District No. 1 and the Community Fine Arts Center recently celebrated 85 years of its expansive art collection. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports the collection was started by a group of students encouraged by teacher Elmer Halseth. They raised money to purchase the first painting, which hung in the school. But in 1966, Halseth got a federal grant to open the fine arts center and publicly display the full collection, which has continued to grow.
Ivy Engel
