Around Wyoming, Tuesday, October 15

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 15, 2024 at 10:31 AM MDT

A major utility company recently sent Wyomingites to help out with hurricane recovery efforts. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Rocky Mountain Power answered a call for help from Georgia Power after Hurricane Helene made landfall. The company sent crews, emergency management, and support personnel to help restore power after the storm.

A Powell resident has been regionally recognized. The Powell Tribune reports Randy Baxter won the TRiO Achiever Award, which is given annually to former participants of the federal student support program. It celebrates those who have made significant civic, community, or professional contributions in six states in the West.

The unincorporated town of Shell in Big Horn County has a new sign. The Greybull Standard reports it’s made from locally sourced logs cut down in the 1930s. It came together collaboratively over the last couple of years.

And, according to USA Today, Wyoming is the tenth best state for K-12 education. The team with USA Today used data like graduation rates, student-to-teacher ratio, average teacher’s salary, and public schools’ current expenditures per student.
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
