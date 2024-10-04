© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, October 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 4, 2024 at 7:16 AM MDT

A local celebrity has joined the Cody Heritage Museum. The Cody Enterprise reports the taxidermied Smokey the fox was born at the historic local Buffalo Bill Fur Farm. He was a unique morph of the platinum colored foxes the farm raised for their fur, known as “Cody Platinum”. He lived for 11 years and then was taxidermied and displayed at the connected Fur Salon.

Four Casper College students got to practice being a Wyoming Supreme Court justice for a day. The Casper Star-Tribune reports they heard oral arguments from two local lawyers on a mock trial. Then, they got to rule on the case and learn from an actual Supreme Court justice what would have happened in a real hearing.

A beloved signature wall in Rock Springs has escaped erasure. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports a wall in the Broadway Theater, known as “The Wall”, holds the signatures of many performers who have graced the space. At a recent city council meeting, someone complained about defacing the wall, which was technically government property. Ideas were thrown around, including to paint over it, but a resolution saved it. “The Wall” will remain as it is, but performers will have to find somewhere else to sign from here on out.

And, according to coupon site Coupons4Real, Wyoming is the 13th least thrifty state.
