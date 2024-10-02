© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, October 2

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published October 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM MDT

A second set of siblings in Sweetwater County have achieved Eagle Scout Rank in BSA Scouting America together. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Rileigh and Jacob Trautman earned their rankings within seven months of each other. They say it’s created an exciting competition between them.

Two new furry friends will act as animal ambassadors at Sinks Canyon State Park. The five-month-old ferrets came from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Black-Footed Ferret Breeding Facility in Carr, Colorado. The domestic ferrets helped in the breeding and cloning of their cousins, the endangered Black-Footed Ferrets. They’ve been named Shep, for the dog who brought the last known wild black-footed ferret to his owners, and Hogg, for the family whose ranch it called home.

A Laramie-based food truck has won big again. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Double Dubs, AKA Weitzel’s Wings, recently scored Festival Favorite for the third time in five years at the National Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo, New York. They were competing against about 24 other brick-and-mortar wing shops.

And, according to New Jersey Real Estate Network, “bathroom remodel” is the top search related to renovations in Wyoming
Ivy Engel
