Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 18

A Clark man and his son are working on an unusual truck. The Cody Enterprise reports Cody and 9-year-old Rylane Woolard have transformed a 1991 Dodge D150. Named “Karnage” with a k, it features a refurbished bumper made of pipes with big spikes on the front, a buffalo skull attached to the grill with deer skulls on the sides of the truck, and a fake machine gun on top. The design is ever changing and was dreamed up by the 9-year-old. He hopes to add a fake rocket launcher to it in the future.

A Jackson resident recently ran 100 miles in under 30 hours. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Meg Tattersall embarked on the Leadville 100 trail race in Colorado and beat the 30 hour cutoff by 18 minutes with the help of her crew and her three-legged golden retriever.

The Big Horn Basin Dinosaur and Geoscience Museum has acquired some special specimens for its new museum. The Basin Republican-Rustler reports the 24 rare Allosaurus eggs will be paired with a reproduced nest based on a local fossil. That will join a full skeletal cast of a juvenile Allosaurus skeleton nicknamed “Al Junior” and a cast of an the adult “Big Al 2.” Once assembled, it will be the first complete rendering of an Allosaurus family through each phase of life.

And, Cheyenne is 11th in state capitals’ Hispanic Purchasing Power Ranking by WalletHub.