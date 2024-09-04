© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, September 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published September 4, 2024 at 6:54 AM MDT

A Douglas woman is taking a step back from collecting and is instead giving back. The Douglas budget reports Beverly Wilson is donating her 120+ collectable antique dolls to a nearby church fundraiser. She’s been collecting since she graduated from nursing school in 1953. The proceeds from the dolls’ auction will help Luther Classical College in Casper build its new seminary.

Campbell County Health has been nationally recognized for its social responsibility. CCH ranked first out of all acute care hospitals in the state on the 2024-25 Lown Institute Hospitals Index. It is also in the top 200 in the nation. It performed well on the health equity, value of care, patient satisfaction, pay equity, and avoiding overuse metrics, and earned A’s in each category.

The Cody Cattle Company has earned a “Best of the Best” award from the American Bus Association Destinations magazine. The dinner and a show experience won the award last August as well - that time, beating Pigeon Forge, the Pirate Dinner at Disney World.

And, according to WalletHub, Wyoming is the fourth hardest working state in the country.
