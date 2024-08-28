Around Wyoming, Wednesday, August 28

Area 59 Makerspace in Gillette is temporary home to a new, massive art piece. The Gillette News Record reports Wilson Restrepo’s latest project is “The Beast”: a larger-than-life motorcycle. It weighs over two tons and is parked behind Area 59 until it finds a driveway of its own. Restrepo also created a huge guitar there once, that now sits in front of one of the largest outdoor music venues in the country.

Another creator in Sheridan is sending people back in time. The Sheridan Press reports Teri Rowland woke up a year and a half ago with inspiration from a dream. She’s been working ever since to create “Goldfield, 1907.” The board game puts players in the shoes of miners for a year as they attempt to become the richest player. Rowland is working on a Kickstarter to turn her literal dream into reality.

A soft-spoken 13-year-old from Kemmerer has set the new tiger trout state record. Jaxon Krall shattered the previous record, set last year. His fish weighed almost a whole pound more at 12.77 pounds.

And, according to a study by taffyshop.com, Wyoming is the second least obsessed state with sweets.