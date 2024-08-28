© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, August 28

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 28, 2024 at 7:14 AM MDT

Area 59 Makerspace in Gillette is temporary home to a new, massive art piece. The Gillette News Record reports Wilson Restrepo’s latest project is “The Beast”: a larger-than-life motorcycle. It weighs over two tons and is parked behind Area 59 until it finds a driveway of its own. Restrepo also created a huge guitar there once, that now sits in front of one of the largest outdoor music venues in the country.

Another creator in Sheridan is sending people back in time. The Sheridan Press reports Teri Rowland woke up a year and a half ago with inspiration from a dream. She’s been working ever since to create “Goldfield, 1907.” The board game puts players in the shoes of miners for a year as they attempt to become the richest player. Rowland is working on a Kickstarter to turn her literal dream into reality.

A soft-spoken 13-year-old from Kemmerer has set the new tiger trout state record. Jaxon Krall shattered the previous record, set last year. His fish weighed almost a whole pound more at 12.77 pounds.

And, according to a study by taffyshop.com, Wyoming is the second least obsessed state with sweets.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
