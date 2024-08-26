© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, August 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 26, 2024 at 7:00 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 26, 1896, the first ever newspaper in Basin and Big Horn County was published. It was called the Basin City Herald. On August 26, 1920, twelve motorists began driving from Denver to Yellowstone to inaugurate the National Park-to-Park Highway. On August 29, 1886, the first passenger train arrived in Douglas on the Fremont, Elkhorn and Missouri Valley Railroad. On August 29, 1904, a trunk with a headless body in it was found on the Shoshone River. It was the third person found like that. On August 29, 1985, rock star Neil Young performed at a fundraising concert for Cheyenne flood victims. On August 31, 1944, soldiers found a buried dead deer in Guernsey with a marker that read, “A genuine John Doe lies here.”

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on August 31, 1902, the university librarian reported that the library now held 15,251 books.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.