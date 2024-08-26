Around Wyoming, Monday, August 26

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on August 26, 1896, the first ever newspaper in Basin and Big Horn County was published. It was called the Basin City Herald. On August 26, 1920, twelve motorists began driving from Denver to Yellowstone to inaugurate the National Park-to-Park Highway. On August 29, 1886, the first passenger train arrived in Douglas on the Fremont, Elkhorn and Missouri Valley Railroad. On August 29, 1904, a trunk with a headless body in it was found on the Shoshone River. It was the third person found like that. On August 29, 1985, rock star Neil Young performed at a fundraising concert for Cheyenne flood victims. On August 31, 1944, soldiers found a buried dead deer in Guernsey with a marker that read, “A genuine John Doe lies here.”

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on August 31, 1902, the university librarian reported that the library now held 15,251 books.