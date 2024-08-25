A Massachusetts woman unexpectedly gave birth at an unlikely place in Cape Cod

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

If you're having a baby, you have options. You can go to a hospital, visit a birth center, plan a home birth. But have you considered the side of the road? In Cape Cod, a couple of weeks ago, a Massachusetts couple found themselves in this conundrum - water breaking, baby coming, hospital miles away behind a line of traffic. So on Route 6, Danya Mahota pulled over, and his wife, Rebecca, gave birth in the car to a healthy baby girl, their second child. They named her Summer.

Now, you know the shoulder of a highway is not an ideal spot to wait for an ambulance. But donut fear. The couple drove their daughter on her first trip in this world to maybe the most New England of places - a roadside Dunkin'. Once paramedics arrived, Danya Mahota had one more job to do. As he told The Cape Cod Times, they handed me an X-Acto knife, and I, like every Massachusetts father, cut my baby's umbilical cord in a Dunkin' Donuts parking lot. I have only one thing to say to that - keep calm, and cruller on.

