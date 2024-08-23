Around Wyoming, Friday, August 22

A Gillette man and his girlfriend are helping foster a new hobby for local kids. The Gillette News Record reports Brennan Brinda and Lena Wilson are hiding small packs of his sports card collection around town for kids to find. They’re organizing the scavenger hunts through a private Facebook page they set up called Cards 4 Kids.

Downtown Rock Springs is now looking a bit cleaner and friendlier. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports that’s all because of Ellie Manning, the one-woman Clean Team. Over the last month, Manning walked 29.75 miles as she collected 255 pounds of trash and assisted 26 visitors with hospitality and information. Her mission is part of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency.

Casper College has a new, real-life mascot. The Casper Star-Tribune reports Thunder the red thunderbird is the first physical representation of the mascot in a long time.

And, according to real estate experts at Cash For Home, Wyoming has the seventh most affordable rent per square foot in the country.