Around Wyoming, Thursday, August 21

Six Jackson teens were recently honored for their show of leadership and citizenship in their communities. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports six scouts moved up to the rank of Eagle Scout, including the first two girls to earn that rank in Teton County. Zach Baker, Silvia Kim-Miller, William Moffett, Jackson and James Neishabouri and Madelynn Perry completed several requirements to reach the highest rank in scouting. And some of their most special helpers even received a pin in recognition.

Another group of kids did some work to improve their community. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports resident John Partain partnered with Shandee and Shanly Rundle, Isaiah Silva, and Elliott and Ronnie Muller to build a new set of 16 target stands for the Firehole Shooting Range. They even created spare parts that can be swapped out when others get damaged.

After a series of events, a new Tennessee baby was born in Gillette. The Gillette News Record reports Sarah and Emory Kelley were in town for the International Campfinders Camporee when their baby, Nathaniel, decided to come about five weeks early. He was delivered by a local nurse and is, as far as anyone knows, the first baby born at a Camporee.