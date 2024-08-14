© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, August 14

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published August 14, 2024 at 1:40 PM MDT

A missing Canadian dog has been found… in Riverton! The Riverton Ranger reports Police Officer Don Nethicumara pulled over a man for running a red light. With the man was a small, white poodle named Teddy. Teddy had been dognapped from the home he shared with his human, Alaina Tripp, in September of last year. He spent a few days running the halls of the police department before getting his paws on a plane ticket to return home.

An apartment complex in Jackson is finding dogs for another reason. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Hidden Hollow DNA tests any dog poop left on the grounds to find exactly who put it there - and fine the owner for it.

A program at Casper College has been recognized with a national award. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Respiratory Therapy Program was given the Distinguished Registered Respiratory Therapy Credentialing Success Award. Only 75 of 411 eligible programs in the country received the commendation.

And, according to multiplayer card game site World of Card Games, Wyoming is the fourth best place to be during an AI apocalypse or robot uprising.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
