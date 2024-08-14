Around Wyoming, Wednesday, August 14

A missing Canadian dog has been found… in Riverton! The Riverton Ranger reports Police Officer Don Nethicumara pulled over a man for running a red light. With the man was a small, white poodle named Teddy. Teddy had been dognapped from the home he shared with his human, Alaina Tripp, in September of last year. He spent a few days running the halls of the police department before getting his paws on a plane ticket to return home.

An apartment complex in Jackson is finding dogs for another reason. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Hidden Hollow DNA tests any dog poop left on the grounds to find exactly who put it there - and fine the owner for it.

A program at Casper College has been recognized with a national award. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the Respiratory Therapy Program was given the Distinguished Registered Respiratory Therapy Credentialing Success Award. Only 75 of 411 eligible programs in the country received the commendation.

And, according to multiplayer card game site World of Card Games, Wyoming is the fourth best place to be during an AI apocalypse or robot uprising.