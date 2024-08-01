Around Wyoming, Thursday, August 1

A Gillette man is refusing to let multiple cancer diagnoses bring him down. In fact, he’s bringing others up. The Gillette News Record reports Nathan Kissack has been raising money for fellow cancer patients across the country with his apparel company, L-7 Productions, since the middle of his treatments.

Being a 911 dispatcher can be difficult, and they often don’t know how their calls resolve. But Chantell Bolton recently had an extraordinary graveyard shift. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports she answered a call about a man who had collapsed. She gave the caller instructions on how to do CPR as they waited for first responders, which took longer than expected because they were given an invalid address at first. Bolton disconnected the call after they did arrive, not knowing the man’s fate. But, later, she received word that he had gotten his pulse back.

The Braille Trail on Casper Mountain has much needed new bridges thanks to local high schoolers. Oil City News reports the trail is designed for blind or visually impaired hikers. Natrona County High’s football players joined the Lions Club for installation. The new railings were created by Pathways Innovation Center high schoolers. And it all went up in just a day.

And, according to crypto onramp platform Instaxchange.com, Wyoming is the fourth most interested state in investing.