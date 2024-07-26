© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, July 26

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 26, 2024 at 12:50 PM MDT

The Jackson Grizzlies softball team recently won their first state championship. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the team formed four years ago as a club sport. But next year, Jackson Hole High School will pick up fast-pitch softball as an officially sanctioned team sport for the first time. Many of the girls will compete there with a statewide win already under their belts.

The Sheridan WYO Rodeo keeps setting its own records. The Sheridan Press reports the marquee event sold out for the first time in its 90-year history in 2021. And it has continued to do that every year since. Plus, for the first time, each of the event’s four nights sold out before spectators could even set foot in the grandstands.

Two guinea pigs are back home safe and sound after a harrowing adventure. Oil City News reports Erika Batchelor gave Buster and Lamb Chop to someone who could give them more time. But a few days later, they showed up on a lost and found page on Facebook. They had been found on Casper Mountain. They both managed to survive several days in the wild before being discovered and returned to Batchelor, who says it was fate that brought them back home.
