Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 16

The Teton Pass collapse has been called catastrophic. But, there was some good that came from it — good memes. The Jackson Hole News & Guide rounded up a few from social media. One showed an ad for Crumbl Cookies debuting a new flavor. Amid photos of their cookies, there’s a circular photo of the crumbled road. The review in the caption? “0/10 worst flavor tastes like dirt.” Another shows the General Lee car from "Dukes of Hazzard" jumping the gaping hole in the road. Another shows a personal flying device called a paramotor that’s for sale on Facebook Marketplace, with the caption, “New Teton Pass summer commuter!”

A Powell alum just got home from singing in Brazil. The Powell Tribune reports Dakota Hansen performed with a group from the University of Wyoming music department. She had a solo during the performance, which she did in Portuguese. Though she was worried about mispronouncing something, she only had one slip up and was approached by audience members to compliment her on her performance.

According to freebets.com, Wyoming has the 10th most recognizable flag in the country.

And, WalletHub has named Wyoming as the 11th most patriotic state. It ranked highly in volunteer rate and veterans per 1,000 civilian adults.