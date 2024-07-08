© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, July 4

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 4, 2024 at 1:05 PM MDT

The Fourth of July brings to mind parades, barbeques — and, of course, fireworks. But there have been some more unique ways to celebrate the holiday in Wyoming’s history.

According to T.A. Larson’s book, “History of Wyoming,” in the state’s territorial days, people were usually awakened between three and four in the morning by cannons, small-arms fire, firecrackers and torpedoes. After which, steam-locomotive whistles and bells greeted the dawn. Soldiers sometimes fired artillery salutes at sunrise and at noon. Among the usual celebratory events, there were athletics competitions and, commonly, men and boys tried to climb a greased pole to win a reward that was resting on top. Often a shaved and greased pig was released and a reward was offered to anyone who could capture it. Beginning in the 1870s, fireman’s tournaments became a regular feature of the celebrations. These included regular races, plus more complicated hook-and-ladder and water-test contests.

Interestingly enough, “Wild West” events and horseback riders in parades weren’t incorporated for some time though.

Happy Fourth of July, however you may be celebrating today.
