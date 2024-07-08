Around Wyoming, Monday, July 8

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 7, 1886, the electric streetlights were turned on in Laramie.

On July 8, 1871, Evanston’s first school opened above a saloon.

On July 8, 1924, a bear and a rooster engaged in a dispute in Cody. We don’t know which one won.

On July 9, 1867, the first settlers arrived in Cheyenne, Dakota Territory. Twenty-three years later on July 10, 1890, President Harrison signed the Statehood Bill to make Wyoming the 44th state admitted to the Union. That same day, Gertrude Huntington of the Platte Valley Lyre debuted as Wyoming’s first woman editor.

On July 12, 1960, the Wyoming delegation to the Democratic National Convention cast the final votes needed to win the presidential nomination for John F. Kennedy.

On July 12, 1962, George Frison, who was 37 years old, and his family left their ranch for the University of Wyoming, where Frison planned to study archaeology.

On July 13, 1922, a Sheridan man was sentenced to one year in the state penitentiary for “seduction.” We don’t know of who, or if he was successful.

