© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, July 8

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 8, 2024 at 1:22 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on July 7, 1886, the electric streetlights were turned on in Laramie.

On July 8, 1871, Evanston’s first school opened above a saloon.

On July 8, 1924, a bear and a rooster engaged in a dispute in Cody. We don’t know which one won.

On July 9, 1867, the first settlers arrived in Cheyenne, Dakota Territory. Twenty-three years later on July 10, 1890, President Harrison signed the Statehood Bill to make Wyoming the 44th state admitted to the Union. That same day, Gertrude Huntington of the Platte Valley Lyre debuted as Wyoming’s first woman editor.

On July 12, 1960, the Wyoming delegation to the Democratic National Convention cast the final votes needed to win the presidential nomination for John F. Kennedy.

On July 12, 1962, George Frison, who was 37 years old, and his family left their ranch for the University of Wyoming, where Frison planned to study archaeology.

On July 13, 1922, a Sheridan man was sentenced to one year in the state penitentiary for “seduction.” We don’t know of who, or if he was successful.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel