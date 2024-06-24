© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, June 24

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 24, 2024 at 5:39 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 23, 1919, Casper set a local record with the arrests of 21 drunks in one night. On June 23, 1923, a man in Glendo was caught siphoning whiskey from a barrel hidden in a horse carcass. On June 24, 1891, Wyoming’s Chief Justice performed the state’s first marriage in Cheyenne. On June 27, 1867, Mormon mountain man Lewis Robison rode into Great Salt Lake City with news of gold strikes at South Pass, which started a gold rush there. On June 27, 1958, The Casper Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps made their first public appearance. They marched in the American Legion State Convention parade in Riverton. On June 28, 1921, Pinedale won the election to be the county seat of Sublette County by just six votes.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on June 29, 1991, the Trustees funded an integrated telecommunication system. It included an interactive compressed video system to link UW to all community colleges and other sites throughout Wyoming.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel