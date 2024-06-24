Around Wyoming, Monday, June 24

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on June 23, 1919, Casper set a local record with the arrests of 21 drunks in one night. On June 23, 1923, a man in Glendo was caught siphoning whiskey from a barrel hidden in a horse carcass. On June 24, 1891, Wyoming’s Chief Justice performed the state’s first marriage in Cheyenne. On June 27, 1867, Mormon mountain man Lewis Robison rode into Great Salt Lake City with news of gold strikes at South Pass, which started a gold rush there. On June 27, 1958, The Casper Troopers Drum & Bugle Corps made their first public appearance. They marched in the American Legion State Convention parade in Riverton. On June 28, 1921, Pinedale won the election to be the county seat of Sublette County by just six votes.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on June 29, 1991, the Trustees funded an integrated telecommunication system. It included an interactive compressed video system to link UW to all community colleges and other sites throughout Wyoming.