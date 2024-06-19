Around Wyoming, Wednesday, June 19

A Sheridan High School graduate took a recent trip to her happy place thanks to Make-A-Wish Wyoming. The Sheridan Press reports Chloe Jorgenson was diagnosed with a brain tumor last year. During surgery and other treatments, Chloe started to really realize how land-locked Wyoming was. So, her wish took her to her happy place - the beach - in the Dominican Republic with her family and best friend.

A Jackson resident just came in dead last in a 250 mile race - and couldn’t be happier. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports, in 2014, Jusup Sandoval was hit by a snowmobile and had to relearn how to walk. Then, two years ago, he was diagnosed with a life-threatening spinal infection that put him on bed rest, barely able to move. He chose to do a 100 mile and then the 250 mile race as a challenge to himself and was proud to complete it, even if he did hallucinate for part of it from exhaustion.

A Sheridan saddlemaker recently took third place in the World Leather Debut. The Buffalo Bulletin reports this is only Paul Clark’s fortieth saddle he’s ever made. He estimates it took somewhere between 150 and 200 hours to build.