Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, June 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 13, 2024 at 11:29 AM MDT

Jackson recently hosted a cross-generational celebrity. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Bill Nye the Science Guy helped celebrate the opening of the new planetarium and observatory atop Snow King Mountain. It’s the first to be built at the top of a ski mountain in the country. It boasts a telescope and theater for visitors to view the cosmos.

Two cyclists are pedaling through Wyoming. The Torrington Telegram reports Antonia Staacke and Laura Moller started their ride in Argentina in October of 2022. They plan to reach Anchorage, Alaska by August 3. They are riding the 8,300 miles to raise money for the World Bicycle Relief.

A Yellowstone National Park grizzly has set a new record. WyoFile reports a sow was spotted with five cubs - a first in the area. Researchers aren’t certain if they were all part of the same litter or if any were adopted into the family. But they will be recorded as siblings unless researchers can prove otherwise.

And, parts of the city of Powell recently lost power due to a tumbleweed tumbling where it shouldn’t. The Powell Tribune reports it got stuck in the wrong place during a storm and, with the moisture, took out a circuit. Power was quickly restored though.
