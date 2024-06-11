© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, June 11

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published June 11, 2024 at 12:19 PM MDT

Two girls from the Tetons helped put the Rocky Mountains on the lacrosse-playing map. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Jackson’s Harlie Toolson and Teton Valley, Idaho’s Ellie Schumacher recently played in the USA Lacrosse National Tournament on the Idaho/Montana/Wyoming team. They were the first two from the Tetons to play there. They made it to the championship game but ultimately were beat by the Pittsburgh team.

A Greybull teen has qualified to compete in the Wrangler Youth Bull Rider World Finals in Texas this summer. The Greybull Standard reports Braxton Patterson estimates he’s attended about 100 rodeos, saying he rides for the thrill.

A new exhibit showcases one artist’s healing. Oil City News reports Tessa Condelario’s ten paintings grew out of the pain she experienced when both of her parents died of addiction. The show is called “The Starting Line,” because that’s exactly where Tessa sees herself now.

And, the Wyoming Arts Council’s 2024 Summer Road Trip Playlist has dropped. It features songs by Wyoming artists, and, for the first time, podcast episodes created by Wyoming producers.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
