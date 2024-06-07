Around Wyoming, Friday, June 7

Three Douglas kids are taking the rodeo world by storm. The Douglas Budget reports eighth grader Preston Thar has qualified for the National Junior High Rodeo Finals in nearly every event and won the state All-Around boys title. His sixth grade sister MarLee finished top ten in multiple events and won Rookie of the Year. Their high schooler sister Dylan is also highly decorated.

A Gillette 13-year-old is also making waves in the athletic space. The Gillette News Record reports Brycen Hardesty recently took first place in his age group at the Black Hills Youth Triathlon. He completed a 100-meter swim, 2-mile bike race and 1.5-mile run in 23 minutes, 16 seconds — about two and a half minutes faster than the second place finisher, despite an unintended detour during the bike ride.

A former University of Wyoming Cowboy has been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame. Wide receiver Ryan Yarborough played from 1990-93. He was Wyoming's first two-time All-American and one of the most prolific receivers in Cowboy football history. The 2025 class will be announced early next year.

And, Sheridan Fire-Rescue has come up with a fun way to remember all of the ducklings they’ve been called on to save. The Sheridan Press reports they put a duck sticker on their helmets for each call they go on.