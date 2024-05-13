© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, May 13

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 13, 2024 at 6:06 AM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on May 12, 1915, a man in Lander, who had been charged with horse stealing, escaped jail for the 15th time. On May 14, 1912, Susan Wissler was elected as the mayor of Dayton. She was the first woman mayor in the state. On May 15, 1915, the Cowley Equitable Store was “equitably burglarized” by a frightened burglar. We don’t know why he was frightened. On May 15, 1930, Ellen Church, who trained in Cheyenne, became the world’s first female flight attendant. On May 17, 1954, President Eisenhower signed a bill rescinding Shoshone Cavern’s status as a national monument and turning the property over to the City of Cody. It’s the only national monument in Wyoming to be delisted. On May 18, 1887, the cornerstone was laid for the state Capitol building.

And according to the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center, on May 18, 1888, the university took advantage of new technology in Laramie and bought a telephone for $17.
