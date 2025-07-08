© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 8

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published July 8, 2025 at 6:57 AM MDT

Douglas has a new official city park for biking and hiking. The Douglas Budget reports Outdoor Enthusiasts of Converse County held a soft opening for the Douglas Mountain Trails & Bike Skills Park. Phase one is done, meaning the 38-acre park’s cross country hiking and running trails are ready for use. The biking and skills park construction is slated for 2026.

The U.S. Cross Country Ski Team has a new Wyoming athlete. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Lucas Wilmot is the state’s first skier to join the team in decades. He secured a nomination after his top-10 result at World Junior Championships in February in Italy with a time of 24 minutes, 26.5 seconds in the 10-kilometer freestyle race.

Two Evanston senior citizens are working to preserve history in the area. The Uinta County Herald reports Jim Davis and Shelly Horne were both born and raised in town, left for work, and came back. They’ve dedicated countless hours to the Evanston Historic Preservation Commission and beyond, preserving their town, and its railroad history, for future generations.

And, Pete and Lil Edd of Rock Springs just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Congratulations!
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel

Enjoying stories like this?

Donate to help keep public radio strong across Wyoming.