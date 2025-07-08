Around Wyoming, Tuesday, July 8

Douglas has a new official city park for biking and hiking. The Douglas Budget reports Outdoor Enthusiasts of Converse County held a soft opening for the Douglas Mountain Trails & Bike Skills Park. Phase one is done, meaning the 38-acre park’s cross country hiking and running trails are ready for use. The biking and skills park construction is slated for 2026.

The U.S. Cross Country Ski Team has a new Wyoming athlete. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports Lucas Wilmot is the state’s first skier to join the team in decades. He secured a nomination after his top-10 result at World Junior Championships in February in Italy with a time of 24 minutes, 26.5 seconds in the 10-kilometer freestyle race.

Two Evanston senior citizens are working to preserve history in the area. The Uinta County Herald reports Jim Davis and Shelly Horne were both born and raised in town, left for work, and came back. They’ve dedicated countless hours to the Evanston Historic Preservation Commission and beyond, preserving their town, and its railroad history, for future generations.

And, Pete and Lil Edd of Rock Springs just celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Congratulations!