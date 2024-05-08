© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Around Wyoming
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Wednesday, May 8

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 8, 2024 at 7:29 AM MDT

A Lander resident has received two awards from the American Cancer Society. County10 reports Carol Smith received the regional Road To Recovery Outstanding Volunteer Award. She also received the national Patient Support Volunteer Award for Excellence. Smith began volunteering with the ACS in 2008 and brought the Road to Recovery program to Fremont County.

Hundreds of alpacas and their humans traveled from across the country to Cheyenne last weekend. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the combined Great Western Alpaca Show and Rocky Mountain Alpaca Showdown used to be held in Denver, but moved to Cheyenne for the first time this year. The show is the last major event of the alpaca show season.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office recently had to wrangle two different calls about pigs on the run. The Gillette News Record reports deputies helped a couple corral one. They received a call about another pair of pigs on the loose but were saved from having to chase them down since the owner’s sons caught them shortly after.

And, the most popular baby names in Wyoming in 2023 were Evelyn and Henry. Amelia came in second for girls and Jack and Wyatt tied for second for boys.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel