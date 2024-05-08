Around Wyoming, Wednesday, May 8

A Lander resident has received two awards from the American Cancer Society. County10 reports Carol Smith received the regional Road To Recovery Outstanding Volunteer Award. She also received the national Patient Support Volunteer Award for Excellence. Smith began volunteering with the ACS in 2008 and brought the Road to Recovery program to Fremont County.

Hundreds of alpacas and their humans traveled from across the country to Cheyenne last weekend. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports the combined Great Western Alpaca Show and Rocky Mountain Alpaca Showdown used to be held in Denver, but moved to Cheyenne for the first time this year. The show is the last major event of the alpaca show season.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office recently had to wrangle two different calls about pigs on the run. The Gillette News Record reports deputies helped a couple corral one. They received a call about another pair of pigs on the loose but were saved from having to chase them down since the owner’s sons caught them shortly after.

And, the most popular baby names in Wyoming in 2023 were Evelyn and Henry. Amelia came in second for girls and Jack and Wyatt tied for second for boys.