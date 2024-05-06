© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Friday, May 3

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published May 6, 2024 at 12:40 PM MDT

How much do you know about the Casper Army Air Base?

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor led to the creation of the base. At that time, the U.S. Army Air Force got approval to create scores of new bases across the country. A Chamber of Commerce delegation from Casper lobbied for one to be built in their town. They marketed the “zephyr wind” that whips around the western end of Casper Mountain to help get the heavy warplanes into the air and give pilots valuable experience with unpredictable winds. The base took just six months from groundbreaking to opening on Sept. 1, 1942. By the end of WWII, almost 18,000 men had trained at the base. At the height of training, more than one million .50-caliber rounds and one thousand 100-pound training bombs were expended per month. The Casper Army Air Base closed in 1945 when the war ended and it’s now a museum. A series of murals about the area’s history that were painted by soldiers are still viewable today. And the evidence of the soldiers’ training is scattered across the high plains in the form of spent .50-caliber bullets, practice bomb fragments and the wreckage of more than 70 aircraft.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
