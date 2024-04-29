Around Wyoming, Monday, April 29

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 28, 1965, prisoners from the state penitentiary visited the Cheyenne High School. On May 1, 1869, James Hayford started the Laramie Daily Sentinel. The paper lasted until 1895 when it folded as a weekly. On May 1, 1909, volunteer fire companies were replaced by a paid fire department in Cheyenne. On May 3, 1876, Dom Pedro II, emperor of Brazil, was the first reigning monarch to visit Wyoming. On May 2, 1868, Laramie townspeople formed an ad-hoc city government to try to control the rough and tumble people living in the town. Officials began resigning three weeks later. On May 2, 1888, Charles Dickens, Jr. lectured in Cheyenne. On May 2, 1918, the Wyoming State Tribune reported that German textbooks were being burned in Lander. On May 3, 1924, attorney George Lewis set up a practice in Green River, ending a multi-year run of Green River being the only county seat without an attorney.