Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Monday, April 29

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 29, 2024 at 12:36 PM MDT

According to the Wyoming Historical Society, on April 28, 1965, prisoners from the state penitentiary visited the Cheyenne High School. On May 1, 1869, James Hayford started the Laramie Daily Sentinel. The paper lasted until 1895 when it folded as a weekly. On May 1, 1909, volunteer fire companies were replaced by a paid fire department in Cheyenne. On May 3, 1876, Dom Pedro II, emperor of Brazil, was the first reigning monarch to visit Wyoming. On May 2, 1868, Laramie townspeople formed an ad-hoc city government to try to control the rough and tumble people living in the town. Officials began resigning three weeks later. On May 2, 1888, Charles Dickens, Jr. lectured in Cheyenne. On May 2, 1918, the Wyoming State Tribune reported that German textbooks were being burned in Lander. On May 3, 1924, attorney George Lewis set up a practice in Green River, ending a multi-year run of Green River being the only county seat without an attorney.
Ivy Engel
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
