Around Wyoming, Friday, April 26

The Big Horn High School cafeteria is getting a new look thanks to the art department. The Sheridan Press reports many of the students just sarted working on a 52 foot long mural on one wall. The theme is being served food and drinks, but it also has Big Horn landmarks and nods to famous art. The mural should be completed toward the end of September.

The Arapaho Elite basketball team won the 2024 Missouri River Shootout 8th Grade Division in Bismarck, North Dakota earlier this month. County10 reports the Arapaho Elite beat a team from Fort Smith, Montana by 26 points.

A former Sheridan resident was recently featured at the Los Angeles Festival of Books. The Sheridan Press reports Maureen Meehan was promoting her latest nonfiction satire “60 Dates in Six Months (with a Broken Neck).” It’s a satirical rendition of her personal experience trying to date at 58 in Orange County, California after losing her husband 10 years ago from a rare cancer. Meehan is also the author of the Mary McIntosh legal thrillers, which are all set in Wyoming.

And according to a survey by Casino Reviews, the most popular Pop-Tart flavor in Wyoming is Frosted Blueberry. It’s also Colorado’s favorite flavor.