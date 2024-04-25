© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Around Wyoming brings you news from around the state, keeping you informed with brief updates of stories you may have missed.

Around Wyoming, Thursday, April 25

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published April 25, 2024 at 1:15 PM MDT

A senior at Black Butte High School in Rock Springs made school and Sweetwater County history. The Rock Springs Rocket Miner reports Trip Baker is the first to sign a national letter of intent to play collegiate lacrosse. He will play at Midland University in Nebraska. Baker started focusing on lacross after beating leukemia nearly 10 years ago.

Two Big Horn Middle School track athletes have broken school records in their first meet of the season. The Sheridan Press reports Rio Hernandez broke the 400-meter record with a time of 55.04 seconds. And Lyla Marney broke the 3200-meter record with a time of 11 minutes, 37.8 seconds. This is the fifth school record she holds.

Cowboy basketball guard Sam Griffin was selected to play in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament earlier this month. The tournament features 64 of the top senior players in college basketball and is attended by professional scouts..

And experts at QR Code Generator analyzed 2022 data from the US Bureau of Economic Analysis and determined that Wyoming is the second most shopaholic state. It had a total expenditure on clothing and footwear of $1,870 per individual.
